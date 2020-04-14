CHARLESTON — The “surge” that was predicted in West Virginia with positive coronavirus tests has been reached, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.
In his press conference this afternoon, Justice said the daily number of new positive cases hit 74 on April 10, but has declined since then, to only 14 new cases reported Tuesday.
“We felt like the surge would happen (during this time frame in April) and it did,” he said.
But Justice cautioned that residents must continue to stay the course (social distancing and stay at home) for now and not risk more spread.
“We don’t want another surge,” he said. “We are trending in a great way.”
If this trend continues, he said, “a lot of good things will happen.”
“If we keep trending this way,” he said, the state can start looking at going back to work and consider reopening schools.
“But we’ve got to be cautious,” he said. “We are getting there, but no dancing in the streets … Things are getting better.”
Justice gave no timetable when any changes may be made to the orders in place.
