CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday any resident 18 and over who is ready for a COVID booster shot can get one “if you are breathing.”
Justice made the comment during his pandemic briefing, dismissing CDC guidance on who can be eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots.
“There is no need for us to be standing around and waiting on the CDC for you to get you booster shot,” he said, referring to CDC guidelines of restricted categories like age (50 and over), co-morbidities or close occupational exposure to other people.
Justice said it is “hard to wait” on Washington and not be confused as some people may be hesitant to get the booster without full support of the CDC recommendations.
“In the meantime, you end up in the hospital taking up hospital space,” he said. “Go get your booster shot right now. You can qualify, in my opinion, if you are breathing.”
Justice and other health professionals have been urging residents to get the booster shot (after a six-month wait after second dose of Moderna and Pfizer and only two months after one-dose J&J) for weeks as the number of fully vaccinated COVID patients in hospitals gas increased.
The percentage of those patients is now more than 28 percent, with some of those in ICUs and a few on ventilators.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said recently the primary reason for the rising percentage is people are not getting their booster shots, which dramatically raises the level of immunity after it falls off when the initial shots start losing their effectiveness.
Marsh said since most of those who are fully vaccinated and hospitalized with severe COVID symptoms are over 50, that age group getting the booster shot is critical.
However, he said last week that out of the 550,000 age 50 and above who are fully vaccinated, only about 48,000 had booster shots at that time.
Justice expressed some optimism, though, as the state now has in place a “robocall” system to notify residents that if they received doses at least six months they can get the booster if they are at least 18 years old.
Marsh said boosters will help keep people out of the hospital and that is an important component as a possible surge again looms as winter approaches.
States and countries that are already experiencing cold weather are seeing new surges, he said, and hospital capacity needs to be preserved to handle a surge as people flock more indoors, especially during the holiday season.
Health experts have been pointing out the number positive cases and hospitalizations that were once dropping quickly have leveled off and upticks are being seen around the state.
Bonnie Allen, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, told board of health members Wednesday the county saw 156 positive COVID cases from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, with several small outbreaks in long-term care facilities. A total of 758 new cases were recorded in October.
“We are seeing an uptick in the schools,” she said, with school nurses working hard on contact tracing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the West Virginia Department of Education’s school outbreak website, Spanishburg Elementary has an outbreak with 17 cases; Melrose Elementary reported eight cases; Oakvale Elementary, four cases; and Bluefield Intermediate, six cases.
After falling for weeks, the number of active cases in the county has plateaued recently, with 255 on Tuesday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
