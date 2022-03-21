A “Gold Rush” is once again coming for West Virginia anglers with 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked across the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday that 100 of the fish will have specially numbered tags.
“If you catch a trout and it has a tag, send the information in,” he said.
If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number online for a chance to win a free WV lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a WV State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
The golden trout will be stocked locally in lakes at Pipestem State Park, Anawalt and Berwind (both in McDowell County).
Justice said the event will start March 29 and run through April 9.
To celebrate the program’s fifth year, he said anyone who catches a golden trout can also receive a commemorative coin. They need to enter their information online.
“Get your fishing license, get your trout stamp,” he said. “You will get hooked, that is not a pun, for life.”
Justice said the WV Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock the trout in 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.
“The West Virginia Gold Rush is proof that a whole lot of good things happen when we combine a big idea with our unmatched natural resources and invite the rest of the world to come enjoy it all with us,” he said. “We truly have something special here in West Virginia. As someone who’s been in our pristine waters his entire life and just loves everything to do with fishing, I can say that the Gold Rush is one of the most exciting events you could be part of. I encourage everyone to get out and experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”
“All it takes to get someone hooked on fishing is an exciting opportunity to catch an incredibly beautiful Golden Trout, and the Gold Rush provides just that,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “I want to thank Governor Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush year after year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”
To commemorate the Gold Rush’s fifth year, the WVDNR also is giving away free Gold Rush decals that can be requested online at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.
