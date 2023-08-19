Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith Friday in presenting 21 grants to arts organizations across the region.
Several grants were awarded to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton. A larger grant was also announced for the RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton for Phase II of the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture.
The grant awards announced by Justice Friday include:
• Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $5,850 for support for touring theatrical productions for local students.
• Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $2,846 for support for technical theater workshops for middle and high school students.
• Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $5,000 for support for an intergenerational choir project.
• Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $35,604 for sound and lighting upgrades.
• RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton will receive $58,900 for Phase II of the Lonnie Gunter Jr. Center for Culture.
• Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem will receive $11,400 for support for performances at Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival.
• Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will receive $20,000 for support for the Wild & Wonderful and Almost Heaven performance series.
• RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton will receive $9,875 for support for First Friday concerts and annual performances.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.