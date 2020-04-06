CHARLESTON — A fourth West Virginia resident has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in a press conference Monday afternoon, but no further details have been released.
Justice also said an employee at a Workforce West Virginia call center had a positive test for COVID-19 test, but he said it did not impact the call center where the person worked.
West Virginia’s fatality rate is still low, Justice said, but everyone must stay on board with following the guidelines of staying at home and practicing good hygiene.
The total number of positive cases in the state is now 345.
Justice also said six counties are now considered “hotspots” as Kanawha, Monongahalia and Harrison counties joined Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in the Eastern Panhandle over the weekend.
Those six counties, he said, have seen about 60 percent of the positive cases in the state.
All six counties are also under an executive order that lowers any gatherings from 10 to five people and are asked to enforce that policy, among other measures.
Those measures include:
• All businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
• Directing the Local Health Departments to establish the maximum occupancy of and proper social distance within essential businesses and taking action to enforce these health regulations.
• Directing the West Virginia National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies.
• Directing West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.