By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — West Virginia has seen another death from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to five.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the victim was an 89-year-old woman who was a resident of a nursing home.
“This is a very, very sad event for the family,” he said. “I hate it.”
Justice said every death is a “tough thing,” but added that the state continues to “trend very well” in the number of news cases as well as the small percentage of those tested that are positive.
The total number of positives stood at 523 Thursday, up 40 from Wednesday.
“We are still trending at 3.7 percent,” Justice said of the percentage of positive cases of the total number of tests. On Thursday, the total number of tests administered for the virus stood at 13,863 with 523 positives.
Justice said the low percentage is “just terrific,” especially compared to Virginia, with an 11.8 percent positive rate of the total tested, 14.3 percent in Maryland, 9.6 percent in Ohio and 6.2 percent in Kentucky.
Another development in precautions on Thursday related to golf courses.
“I am signing an Executive Order to management of all private and public golf courses to take additional steps to ensure social distancing,” he said.
Players will be “compelled” to ride one to a cart unless they reside together,” he said, adding it’s an additional measure to keep social distancing.
Justice also said he is giving residents a “heads-up” on trying to keep outdoor spaces open to the public but that some people are not complying with social distancing orders.
“I am not trying to hassle anybody,” he said. “I am trying to keep you safe … keep all of us safe.”
As the state may be nearing its “surge” of new cases, Justice said preparations are being made to handle any possible overload at state medical facilities.
In the Kanawha Valley, the National Guard, DHHR, Homeland Security, State Police and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) are all working together to provide an alternative care facility.
“They will offer up to 95 beds for a possible overload from the virus if we need that,” he said. “We are just trying to be prepared if we need it.”
On other issues:
• Justice said he has no plans at this point to release any inmates from the state Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities.
No facility has had a positive COVID-19 case, he said, and measures are in place for prevention as well as isolation if a case surfaces.
“We absolutely don’t want to put out on the streets violent criminals,” he said, adding that if the DOC recommends a particular sector of non-violent offenders be given an early release he will be “glad to do so.”
• When asked about possible “hero pay” for healthcare workers and first-responders on the front lines in dealing with what he calls a “terrible monster that has invaded us,” he said he supports it and will have a direct answer to the question today (Friday).
• Justice said one problem that may surface with stay-at-home orders is an increase in domestic violence incidents.
“At a time like this, things can fall through the cracks,” he said. “We are trying to staunch that up (resources to deal with domestic violence) in every way.”
Bill Crouch, DHHR head, said the Bureau of Children and Families is working with community providers.
“We have stepped up that communication,” he said, adding that the crisis does pose risks for families. “We are trying to focus on that and we want to make sure we are there.”
• A third Workforce West Virginia call center will be up and running soon, Justice said, to continue to tackle the backlog of unemployment compensation claims as people are laid off and self-employed residents had to close their businesses.
“The total number of claims now is about 113,000,” he said, but many new personnel have been added, including members of the National Guard, to help process them and the state is catching up.
Justice said that of the 5,200 claims filed one day this week, 4,200 were processed.
“It’s a monumental task,” he said of keeping up with the surge in claims. “It’s a nationwide problem.”
• Justice also reminded people, especially the elderly, to not fall for any of the scams circulating related to the crisis.
The IRS or the state Department of Taxation will never call, text, email or use social media to contact people directly, he said, referring to requests for personal information or payments for any purpose.
“You will not be called,” he said, adding that if anyone receives a suspicious contact, notify law enforcement.
Justice also reminded residents that the overall numbers related to the virus may be trending in the right direction, but no one should relax about what needs to be done to stop the spread.
“Don’t go asleep at the switch,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
