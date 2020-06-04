CHARLESTON — Fairs and festivals can resume on July 1 in West Virginia, but with restrictions.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement this morning as well as increasing the limit of people at public gatherings from 25 to 100, effective at midnight tonight.
“There will be very strict guidelines (for fairs and festivals),” he said. “They must be followed.”
Those guidelines will be available Friday, Justice added.
“We may be able to reduce those restrictions as we go forward,” he said. “But for right now that is the plan.”
Justice said it will be up to individual localities and sponsors of fairs and festivals to decide if they can proceed with the event and stay within those guidelines.
Locally, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival — one of the region's largest summer gatherings — is currently on hold, but officials with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias are hoping to reschedule it for sometime in July or August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.