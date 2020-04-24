PRINCETON — The state of West Virginia has approved funding for bridge replacement projects in Mercer and McDowell counties.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that bids have been awarded for the two bridge replacement projects, along with two dozen more road and paving projects across the state.
In Mercer County, a $2,148,121.70 contract has been awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc. of St. Albans to replace the Brick Street Bridge in Princeton.
In McDowell County, a $622,044.39 contract has been awarded to Jim Construction, Inc. of Charleston to replace the Newhall Bridge along state Route 16.
In Monroe County, a $598,080 contract was awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc. of Dunbar to resurface two miles of road along W.Va. Route 3 from U.S. 219 to Keenan Road.
“We are happy in these very difficult times to be able to continue working on our roads and bridges as we move forward on modernizing West Virginia’s transportation network,” Justice said. “These construction projects and the jobs they create will help us enormously in the weeks and months ahead as we get the state’s economic engine started again. Also, we are very, very pleased that the overwhelming majority of these bids were awarded to West Virginia contractors.”
Three Roads to Prosperity projects and one General Obligation Bond project were among those awarded as part of the bid letting, which took place on April 14.
