CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice Friday announced a major statewide $1 billion broadband project.
“We want to massively expand the broadband networks,” he said, adding that it will bring broadband to at least 200,000 more locations in the state. “Today is a landmark day.”
The plan will combine funding from federal, state, and local governments, along with matching investments from private-sector partners, to accelerate the expansion of high-speed internet to underserved areas of the state. The plan represents by far the largest investment in broadband in the state’s history, he said.
Justice said the initiative will go down in history as changing the format of the state in many ways.
“It’s like nothing we have every done before,” he said.
Mitch Carmichael, state secretary of economic development, said optic fiber, high-speed broadband will be brought to the “last mile” of service to rural communities and remote locations now without access, including homes and businesses.
With it will come distance learning, the ability for remote working and access to telehealth, he added, as well as economic development
“There are tools we have in place now to deploy these assets,” he said. “Funds will flow to the entities that make these networks available.”
Justice said the strategy will add a $236 million state broadband program to $362 million in Federal Communications Commission funding and $120 million from other state and federal sources, for a total of $718 million in government funding expected to be allocated by fall 2022. The funds will be allocated through competitive programs that draw matching funds from private-sector and local government partners, generating more than $1 billion in total broadband investment.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.., said this is an “all hands on deck” effort and a “lifetime opportunity.”
Funding from many sources, including the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, will be pooled, he said, bringing generational changes.
Manchin compared it to the 1930s when electricity was brought to remote areas.
“This is a game-changer,” he said, and will improve the quality of life in the state.
He also praised the bipartisan support.
“This is good policy,” he said, it’s not about politics.
