Gov. Jim Justice may have more information later this week on when he will call for a legislative special session on West Virginia’s abortion rights laws.
“I hope we will be able to cover most of that on Thursday,” he said of setting the special session in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and leaving it up to the states to decide on abortion laws.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday the abortion laws already on the books in the state are “antiquated.”
Passed in the 1880s, those laws prohibit abortion at any stage and include felony penalties for abortion providers as well as possibly for mothers. The penalty for conviction is three to 10 years in prison.
Justice decided last week to call a special session on the issue after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a legal opinion that said the old laws in place are “enforceable.”
But Morrisey said the Legislature is “strongly advised to amend the laws in our state to provide for clear prohibitions on abortion that are consistent with Dobbs,” referring to the Supreme Court case from Mississippi that resulted in Roe v. Wade being overturned. “A legislative session will need to focus on several crucial areas.”
Those areas include possible penalties, abortion exceptions (like danger to mother’s life, rape and incest) and uniform enforcement in all counties.
Justice said last week he will consult Senate and House leadership on when the special session would work best for legislators.
He also asked legislators to be ready with their input when the special session begins.
Justice is also trying to put the final touches on a detailed statement related to this fiscal year’s approximate $1.3 billion surplus, a record for the state.
“It is record breaking and record shattering in every way,” he said Tuesday as the fiscal year ended June.30.
“We’ve got a whole lot more details … a lot of stuff to come,” he said, adding that it is possible the announcement about the final numbers may be ready today, “if we get all the information,” but it may not be until Thursday.
Justice said all of the information was still being finalized, including possible uses of some of the surplus money.
But he said he wants to wait until all of the related data are in before providing more details.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
