CHARLESTON — Another county has been designated as a “hotspot” for the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday afternoon in a press conference Marion County has been added to six other counties where outbreaks of the virus have occurred.
Marion County has 30 positive cases and is near Morgantown and contiguous to Monongalia County, which has 68 confirmed cases.
Justice said Marion County will now fall under the Executive Order he has issued previously for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Kanawha, Monongalia and Harrison counties.
That order reduces an allowable size of a gathering from 10 to five, as well as brings in a National Guard “surge” to help with supplies and equipment and directs law enforcement to monitor compliance of the order, if called to do so.
Justice said positive cases keep coming in, up to 483 late Wednesday, and there is no way to know at this point when the peak may come.
“We still have sick people out there,” he said. “Every day that goes by now is a monumental hurdle because we know we are close to being in the eye of the storm.”
At some point, the cases will peak, and there will be “light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The death rate still stood at four late Wednesday, with the last one reported on Monday.
“There’s tons of sadness out there,” Justice said, “and we’ve really got to stay on guard.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s “virus czar,” said information coming in from China shows that someone who has the virus is “likely to infect 5.7 people,” a number far higher than expected.
“We can’t let our guard down,” he said of the precautions of social distancing, hand-washing and staying home to avoid interactions with others. “Be vigilant about what you are doing.”
Justice said that, even in those hotspot counties that are under his Executive Order, the majority of residents are complying with precaution orders.
“We don’t want to be terribly invasive,” he said, but if someone is told by law enforcement to go home or not to gather socially and refuses to comply, they will be cited with obstruction.
Justice also reminded residents that foster parents are needed and those interested can still sign up and take the required instruction to be a foster parent online.
“We still have got 7,000 kids in foster care in the state,” he said. “It is imperative we continue to recruit foster parents.”
