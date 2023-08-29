Governor Jim Justice announced his five appointments Monday to the West Virginia First Foundation, the new non-profit entity that will help with the dispersement of nearly $1 billion in opioid settlement funds across the state.
His appointments still require approval from the West Virginia Senate, which the Republican governor predicted wouldn’t be a problem. The other six members of the committee were nominated earlier this summer by county commissions throughout the state.
The appointments made by Justice include Greg Duckworth, a Raleigh County Commissioner and retired state trooper, who will serve region 6; Matt Harvey, a prosecuting attorney in Jefferson County and a certified fraud examiner and anti-money laundering specialist, region 2; Jeff Sandy, the state’s former secretary of the state Department of Homeland Security, region 3; Dora Stutler, a school superintendent in Harrison County, region 4; and attorney and philanthropist Alys Smith, who will serve region 5.
“These folks are going to be on a board that will be handling the money from these major lawsuit settlements we have,” Justice said during his weekly administrative briefing Monday. “So I’m sure they will do a great job. Their primary job is to fight this terrible opioid epidemic.”
The articles of incorporation for the foundation were filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office earlier this this year. The private, non-stock, nonprofit foundation will oversee the dispersement of nearly $1 billion in opioid settlement funds and provide guidelines on how the funds may be used.
The need for a structured entity to ensure the proper and transparent dispersement of funds became necessary after successful opioid lawsuits resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars coming to the state from pharmaceutical companies and drug stores. All 55 counties and 221 of 229 cities and towns signed on to the foundation agreement and will receive funding.
“We are going to do whatever it takes,” Justice said in response to the ongoing opioid epidemic. “Then do what it takes times two.”
As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of each settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
In other announcements Monday, Justice, along with First Lady Cathy Justice, said 15 additional counties across West Virginia are being added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program. They are Barbour County, Boone County, Doddridge County, Hancock County, Jefferson County and Marion County. The program helps children with various needs, including food, clothing and shelter.
Cathy Justice also announced that seven additional therapy dogs will be placed in schools across the state through the Friends With Paws program, including the first dog — Ruby — who is going to Greenbrier East High School in Greenbrier County.
The program currently has therapy dogs in several southern West Virginia school systems, including McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming and Summers counties.
During the media question section of his administration briefing, Justice also defended the decision to host the Saudi-funded LIV golf tournament at the Greenbrier Resort.
Justice said the tournament brought visitors and revenue to West Virginia.
“It’s bringing good stuff to West Virginia and a lot of people really, really enjoyed the tournament,” Justice said.
After leaving the Greenbrier, Justice said the LIV circuit traveled to a resort owned by former President Donald Trump.
“I think we made a great decision to have them,” Justice said. “The level of talent was unbelievable.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
