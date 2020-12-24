CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is “nauseated beyond belief watching the politicians” in Washington play politics with another stimulus package for COVID relief.
A $900 billion package was finally passed by both the House and Senate, but months after something should have been passed, he said, and Pres. Donald Trump now says he will veto it, insisting the checks to individuals should be $2,000 rather than the $600 included in the package. Trump also objected to how some of the money in the bill is “wasted.”
Justice said during his pandemic briefing he supports the $2,000 per taxpayer direct payments.
“Just do it,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Justice also said it made no sense for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to initially oppose a $1.8 trillion package, then settle for half that amount, blaming the political games being played.
The money is needed, he said, to help recover from an ever-worsening public health crisis and includes money to help with vaccinations.
Justice praised the vaccination efforts in the state, saying West Virginia is leading the nation.
All healthcare workers in the state’s acute care facilities should be able to receive the first dose of a COVID vaccination within three weeks, he said.
Not only that, he said, the vaccine will cover all residents and staff of the 214 long-term care facilities in the state by Dec. 28, “far ahead of any other state.”
“Texas isn’t even going to start until Dec. 28,” he added.
“Over 10,000 West Virginians, including primary care providers, rural health clinics, free clinics, home health and hospice providers, urgent cares, and federally qualified health centers will receive vaccines this week, on top of the work we’re doing with our long-term care facilities,” he said. “By focusing on vaccinating the health care professionals who will be giving the vaccines to the rest of the population, we can make sure we keep our momentum going.”
Almost 18,500 doses had already been administered as of Wednesday, with almost 61,000 doses received and getting ready to be shipped out by the National Guard.
State National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said distribution is on an “aggressive” schedule with both Pfizer and Moderna now being received and 28,000 of the 44,000 doses recently received are already on their way to destinations around the state.
Hoyer said it’s a complicated process that includes receiving shipments from UPS or FedEx, logging them in, pulling them out (vials out of containers) for distribution, packing them in bubble wrap in a container of dry ice, installing a thermometer and GPS device for tracking, and transporting them to destinations.
“A significant effort goes into this,” he said, especially with two different companies with two different environmental constraints regarding temperature controls.
Hoyer also said the second Pfizer doses will be shipped out within 10 days to those who had the initial first doses.
This aggressive approach comes at a time when record COVID numbers continue.
Justice read the ages and gender of 65 additional COVID deaths since Monday, bringing the total number to 1,194, with 737 now hospitalized and 175 in ICUs.
The daily positivity rate was 11.51 percent Wednesday and cumulative rate of 4.46 percent.
Justice also said the focus for the vaccine will continue in phases, but the priority population in each phase will remain those over 65.
“Age, age, age,” he said, pointing out that 77.5 percent of the COVID deaths have been 65 and older.
Anyone that age should also get tested if any symptoms at all pop up, he added.
“If you are 65 or older and you get the sniffles, get tested,” he said, and do it “right now. You can’t mess around with it. Don’t wait. Treat it like it’s a heart attack or stroke.”
Justice said early detection means treatment is available that can save lives.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
