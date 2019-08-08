PRINCETON — A jury started deliberations just before noon Thursday that will determine the fate of a local man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found on Christmas Day 2017.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, of Princeton chose on the third day of his trial before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler not to testify. Lemons has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Seal, 33, of 415 Mercer Street in Princeton. Seal’s body was found on Christmas Day 2017 when a relative went to her apartment. Seal has been charged also with strangulation and violation of a domestic violence order.
In his closing statement to the jury, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler asked the jury to consider “the overwhelming amount of evidence” showing that Lemons killed Angela Seal the evening of Christmas Eve or early the morning of Christmas Day 2017.
Witnesses had seen Lemons go to Seal’s apartment on Christmas Eve after a domestic violence petition had been served on him, Sitler said. He was upset about not being able to get a television he had left at the apartment. When Seal was found stabbed and choked, the television had been pulled from its plug.
Sitler also reminded the jurors about cellphone evidence that showed Lemons at Seal’s address on Christmas Eve. He also reminded them of video evidence showing a person wearing Lemons’ hooded coat in the area.
“Do we have every single piece? No,” Sitler said. “That’s the burden of the state. We never have every single piece. What we have is an overwhelming amount of little pieces.”
Attorney William Huffman, who represented Lemons with attorney David Kelley, said the case against their client was “largely circumstantial.” Huffman argued that the state’s cellphone evidence was questionable, and that the medical examiner could not give an exact time of death.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this case is full of doubt,” Huffman said. “What is not in doubt is that Angela Seal was brutally murdered. She did not deserve death, but we cannot afford to compound that tragedy with another.”
The jury was still deliberating as of 12:48 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.