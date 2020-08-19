PRINCETON - A local man stood before a judge Wednesday and learned that he is facing up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the August 2019 shooting death of a Mercer County woman.
Darrell Wesley Hazelwood, 48, of Princeton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the Aug. 10, 2019 shooting death of Princeton-area resident Tessa Hill outside her parents’ home on Murdock Street.
The jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching its verdict. Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope informed Hazelwood that he is facing a determinate term of up to 40 years in prison. Hazelwood was facing life in prison for first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail.
The state, represented by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis, rested its case Tuesday after the jury heard from several witnesses including members of Hill’s family and Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Judge Swope gave the jury its instructions before the state and defense presented their closing arguments. The jurors were told that they had to choose between first-degree murder, first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
People convicted of first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy can be eligible parole within 15 years, but parole is not guaranteed, Swope said.
Hazelwood did not testify during his trial. Swope told the jury that Hazelwood had the right to remain silent, and that choosing not to testify could not be considered against him.
McGinnis said during the state’s closing argument that testimony heard Tuesday showed that Tessa Hill and Hazelwood had an argument earlier that day. Her boyfriend, Ronnie Ferrell, drove her to her parents’ home.
“Who shows up shortly thereafter?” McGinnis said. “Darrell Hazelwood.”
Hazelwood wanted to push a confrontation with Tessa Hill and went directly to her, said McGinnis, who reminded the jurors that they had heard testimony that Hazelwood put his hands on Hill, and that Ferrell stepped in and started to fight Hazelwood.
Ferrell beat Hazelwood and admitted during his testimony that he hit Hazelwood’s head against the pavement. According to witnesses’ testimony, Tessa Hill tried to pull Ferrell off Hazelwood. A forensic pathologist, Dr. Johnathan Arden, testified that there were no injuries on her that indicated she had taken part in the fight.
At this point, Hazelwood, who had been beaten, rose to his feet, reached into his pocket, took out a gun and chambered a round, McGinnis stated. He fired at Ferrell, who was stumbling, and missed. He then turned to Tessa Hill, who was on the ground after her father pulled her away from Ferrell, and shot her before or after saying, “I’ll teach you to double team me.”
“The defense argued this is an act of self defense,” McGinnis said.
Attorney Joseph Harvey, who represented Hazelwood with attorney J.J. McPherson, showed the jury photographs of Hazelwood that were taken soon after his arrest. They showed cuts and bruises across his face.
A live round found that the scene could have been ejected from the gun when Hazelwood chambered a new one, Harvey stated, adding that this indicated that he had no plans to shoot anybody when he came to Tessa Hill.
“If you’re going to shoot somebody, you’re going to know if you have a live round in that chamber,” Harvey told the jury.
Harvey told the jury that while witnesses testified that his client had fired two shots, Sommers could find evidence of only one shot after searching the crime scene for about seven hours. A spent shell casing and the one live round were found.
After the jury delivered its verdict, Harvey said the defense would move for a new trial.
A hearing date was set for early October. Swope said if the motion for a new trial is denied, the court would proceed with sentencing. Swope also ordered that a pre-sentencing be conducted.
