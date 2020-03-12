PRINCETON — After deliberating for about an hour Thursday, a jury found a Mercer County man guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2018 shooting death of a local man.
Jan McKinley Williams Jr., 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 28, 2018 death of 29-year-old Jason Varney. Varney was shot once in the back and once in the elbow on Kee Street in Princeton.
Williams had been seeking Varney after being paid $200 in counterfeit money for narcotics, according to testimony during the trial. Attorneys representing Williams argued that their client had acted in self defense because he thought Varney was about to pull out a gun.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said in his closing argument to the jury that the shooting was premeditated.
“It’s first-degree murder, no mercy,” he said. “That’s the only reasonable verdict.”
The jury started deliberations just before noon and came back with its verdict soon after 1 p.m.
Williams is facing 10 to 40 years in prison, Sitler said later. He will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years, but he could end up serving all 40 years behind bars. Williams is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
