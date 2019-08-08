PRINCETON - After deliberating for more than two hours, a jury found a Mercer County man guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2017 death of a Princeton woman whose body was found in her apartment on Christmas Day.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, of Princeton chose on the third day of his trial before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler not to testify. Lemons had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Seal, 33, of 415 Mercer Street in Princeton. Seal’s body was found on Christmas Day 2017 when a relative went to her apartment. Lemons was also charged also with strangulation and violation of a domestic violence order.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said after the jury had rendered its verdict that Lemons faces a determinate sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison. In this case, the judge will decide how much time Lemons must spend in prison.
Sitler said the state will seek the maximum sentence of 40 years.
Lemons was also found guilty of violation of a protective order, which is a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail. The jury found Lemons not guilty of strangulation.
In his closing statement to the jury, Sitler asked the jury to consider “the overwhelming amount of evidence” showing that Lemons killed Angela Seal the evening of Christmas Eve or early the morning of Christmas Day 2017.
Witnesses had seen Lemons go to Seal’s apartment on Christmas Eve after a domestic violence petition had been served on him, Sitler said. He was upset about not being able to get a television he had left at the apartment. When Seal was found stabbed and choked, the television had been pulled from its plug.
Sitler also reminded the jurors about cellphone evidence that showed Lemons at Seal’s address on Christmas Eve. He also reminded them of video evidence showing a person wearing Lemons’ hooded coat in the area.
“Do we have every single piece? No,” Sitler said. “That’s the burden of the state. We never have every single piece. What we have is an overwhelming amount of little pieces.”
Attorney William Huffman, who represented Lemons with attorney David Kelley, said the case against their client was “largely circumstantial.” Huffman argued that the state’s cellphone evidence was questionable, the medical examiner could not give an exact time of death.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this case is full of doubt,” Huffman said. “What is not in doubt is that Angela Seal was brutally murdered. She did not deserve death, but we cannot afford to compound that tragedy with another.”
Sitler said in his last statement to the jury that Lemons had made an incriminating statement to police after he came to the department.
“Yes, I wish we had a confession,” Sitler stated. “What we do have is a spontaneous utterance before he’s told the manner of death. In this statement, Lemons said, ‘Well, I used all those steak knives at the apartment” and “I’m going to be all over those knives.”
“He knows the manner of death,” Sitler told the jury. “He knew exactly how she died. There’s only one thing that explains that. He killed her.”
