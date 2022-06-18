All attention will be directed toward Chicory Square in Bluefield Monday as the city and area officially celebrate Juneteenth and what it means to the city, state and nation.
“I think it’s important for everybody to come out in support of this (Juneteenth),” Bluefield City Board member Treyvon Simmons said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “I think the Juneteenth event will show that Bluefield is one of the pioneers of recognizing this. I think it’s important from a cultural standpoint that we understand who we are as a community and African-Americans in West Virginia.”
Simmons said there is a history of “systematic racism and repression” and “everybody, black and white, please come out and support this … I think it is crucially important for the stability and growth of not only minorities in this county but people.”
Although the holiday is June 19, when Texas became the last state of officially outlaw slavery in 1865, the Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Celebration will be held on Monday, June 20, which is also West Virginia Day and a state holiday.
Gov. Jim Justice last week declared Friday, June 17, the official state holiday for Juneteenth and all state offices were closed to celebrate and honor the important date in American history.
Dassa Giles, one of the event organizers for the Bluefield celebration, said that last year a “very small group” of African-Americans decided to plan an event to recognize Juneteenth and it involved a march from the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to Chicory Square with an hours-long event that was “very highly religious oriented.”
But this year, the focus is on a celebration, with the afternoon filled with music and activities.
Giles said she lived in Texas for 36 years and Juneteenth there was more like July 4, “a day of celebration,” with many family fun events.
“Bluefield needs it to be more of a celebration,” she said, not a church service.
Giles said the City of Bluefield was supportive last year and is on board this year.
“This year, Cecil (City Manager Cecil Marson) has come forward and not only supported us but is also on the event planning committee,” she said. “Members (of the city government) under his leadership have embraced the event.”
Giles said that also includes City Board members and Mayor Ron Martin is a big supporter.
“We want it to be a family fun event for everyone,” she said, adding that the march will not take place this year and activities will be concentrated at Chicory Square from noon to 6 p.m.
Those activities include a talent extravaganza, bouncy houses, cornhole, a 50/50 raffle, exhibitors, vendors and food trucks.
Giles said anyone wanting to perform in the talent extravaganza can contact her at 214-274-7354 to sign up.
“We are looking for local talent to come and be a part of this,” she said, adding that STARZ Performance Academy has already planned a dance program for the event.
Giles said Brian Tracey, Executive Director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp. (BARC), is also involved as a Juneteenth committee member and the Granada Theater is showing the film, “42,” on June 19 at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 7 p.m. with free admission.
The movie stars the late Chadwick Boseman and is a biography of Jackie Robinson, the first black professional baseball player.
“It’s going to be a great day,” Marson said. “It’s going to be a great celebration. It’s a big event for the city and we welcome everyone to come.”
Giles said the master of ceremonies for the celebration will be Jonathan Frazier and Dr. Deidre Guyton, director of the BSC Office of Alumni Affairs and a member of the committee, will speak about the meaning of Juneteenth.
Tazewell County is also having a Juneteenth celebration both today and Sunday.
Main Street in Tazewell will be the scene for today’s celebration, beginning at 11 a.m.
Joseph Saunders, retired police chief from WV State University, will reveal the quilt messages that were believed to be shared to help assure safe passage by way of the underground railroad.
Other activities include inspiring music by the Community Choir directed by Rev. Barbara Johnson, a parade, a food fest, and lots of fun and games.
On Sunday, June 19th beginning at 10:45, worship services will be at Nuckols Hall, Tazewell County Fairgrounds.
This will be an old-fashioned service and ladies are encouraged to wear hats.
The speaker will be Rev. Michael Bratton, Pastor, First Baptist Church, Pearisburg, Va. Service will be followed by a Sunday dinner.
