PRINCETON — A former firefighter who burned a vacant house in 2018 and later entered a best-interest plea to second-degree arson and conspiracy was told Friday that he needed to get a job and enroll in a GED program if he wanted to avoid jail.
Aaron Blake Burkett, 26, of Montcalm appeared before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a disposition hearing. Burkett, formerly a Bramwell firefighter, was charged with burning a vacant house on Simmons Avenue in Freeman on Dec. 7, 2018. The fire was reported at 11:15 p.m. that day when Burkett contacted Mercer County 911 by radio, reported a residential structure fire and asked that the Bramwell fire department be dispatched.
Assistant Fire Marshal R.S. Rodes II later testified at Burkett’s preliminary hearing that after being read his Miranda Rights, Burkett, who was at the time among the fire department’s active members, said he had talked to a friend about starting fires. This friend is now deceased.
“He (Burkett) told him that he was bored and wanted a call for the fire department,” Rodes testified. The vacant house contained nothing but trash and old furniture when it was burned.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John McGinnis said that the state recommended probation on the conspiracy charged and would remain silent on deferred adjudication for the arson charge.
Attorney John Byrd, who represented Burkett at Friday’s hearing, said that he believed his client had learned from his mistakes.
“If he messes up again, this honorable court can throw the book at him, but I believe he deserves a chance,” Byrd said.
“I was dumb,” Burkett replied when Swope asked him about burning the house.
Burkett told Swope that he had been trying to find work. Swope gave him until the summer to enroll in a GED program, and about two weeks to find a job. A new hearing was set for Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
