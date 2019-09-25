PRINCETON — A circuit court judge ruled Tuesday that a statement a Mercer County man facing multiple charges of third-degree sexual assault gave to a sheriff’s department detective was made voluntarily and admissible at trial.
Dustin Allen Lewis, 26, was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a suppression hearing. Lewis was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual assault involving an underage juvenile. The case began when Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigated a complaint from the juvenile’s mother. The mother indicated that her daughter, the alleged victim, had been having a sexual relationship with Lewis.
In a forensic interview conducted by Child Protect, Inc., the alleged victim disclosed that she and Lewis had had sexual intercourse five times between May 2018 and Dec. 25, 2018, according to court records.
Sommers testified at Tuesday’s hearing that Lewis was taken into custody after he was found at a Green Valley address and transported to the sheriff’s department. The interview was recorded on video.
Attorney Paul Cassell, special prosecutor for crimes against children, asked Sommers if he reviewed Miranda Rights with Lewis before questioning him, and Sommers replied that he did so. Lewis initialed and signed a Miranda Rights form before the interview began, Sommers stated.
“You reviewed every one of the rights on that form?” Cassell asked Sommers, showing him the form.
“Yes, sir,” Sommers replied.
“Did he sign and acknowledge his rights?” Cassell said.
“Yes,” Sommers said.
Cassell played the interview on a laptop computer. After watching it, Swope ruled that the statement was made voluntarily.
Attorney John Byrd, who is representing Lewis, said he needed 60 days to prepare his client’s case for trial. Cassell estimated that the trial would last one or two days. Lewis said he would be willing to wait for his trial until the next court term. A new trial date was set for early December.
“We are going to try this case, folks,” Swope said, adding that the defense had to right to prepare its case. “We do want to give people fair trials.”
Byrd then asked the court to consider Lewis’ bond. Swope said that Lewis had been free on bond, but it was later revoked. Lewis was then placed on home confinement, but this was revoked, too, after Lewis violated its conditions. Swope denied the motion to review the bond.
Swope said that Lewis’ relief from being in jail would be “a speedy trial.”
“If you want a speedy trial, you came to the right place when you came here,” Swope stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
