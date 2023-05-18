PRINCETON — A pause on price increases for lot rents will be in place until Aug. 1 when work on sewage issues and other problems at five mobile home parks is scheduled to be completed, tenants were told Wednesday in Mercer County Circuit Court.
A status hearing was conducted before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope regarding two lawsuits filed by the nonprofit law firm Mountain State Justice on behalf of tenants at five mobile home parks.
The lawsuits were filed last year when Homes of America with Smith Management purchased the Elkview, Shadow Wood Valley, Gardner Estates, Country Roads and Delaney mobile home parks. In many cases, rents for home sites more than doubled.
During a hearing conducted in April, Swope told the companies that problems with sewer service, water runoff and other issues had to be fixed by Aug. 1 before they could receive permits from the Mercer County Health Department. Rents were not going up while the work was underway.
“The judge basically put on pause everything (owners) are doing until Aug. 1, 2023. No price increases, no rules and no regulations changes,” said attorney Michael Nissim-Sabat for Mountain State Justice. “Permitting will be done by Aug. 1 and the defendant and the court are optimistic that it will be done by then.”
The owners told the court that the contractor DCI Shires in Bluefield was doing the work, said attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice.
In the second case, problems with leases, terminating leases without proper notice and trying to charge fees that are not included on the leases are being addressed, Wolfe said.
“We filed for preliminary injunctions against the defendant to keep them from trying to raise the rent without proper notice,” he stated. “And the defendants conceded that they are not going to raise rates until after the Aug. 1 hearing.”
Judge Swope also ordered that Mountain State Justice be notified ahead of time about notices being sent to the parks’ tenants, Wolfe said. The law firm is also seeking damages for the tenants such as moving costs if they had to relocate.
“It’s worth noting that some of the claims we are seeking in that case are for actual damages, and we’re still actively working on that case,” he stated. “We sent out discovery requests to the defendant. It’s sort of the next step in the civil litigation process.”
Valeria Steele, a litigant in the case who lives at Elk View Mobile Home Park, said one of the lawsuits’ main goals is addressing health issues relating to standing water and sewer problems. In some cases, debris is left behind when trailers move from the parks. Maintenance has been a problem, she added.
The lawsuits are “baby steps” in the situation, Steele said.
“We’re so grateful to Mountain State because they are moving this forward,” she said. “They have gotten a judge to listen to issues with water, sewer and lease management. I’m really optimistic there will be a better solution for the tenants.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
