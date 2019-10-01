PRINCETON — A circuit court judge left a $30,000 cash-only bond in place Monday for a Bluefield man facing charges after police officers responding to his home about a destruction of property complaint found propane tanks rigged to explode in his house.
John Conley Funari, 39, appeared via video before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a bond hearing. Funari, who is currently at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, was arrested in late May and faced charges including possession of an incendiary device and destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sgt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department.
The first incident occurred May 28 when officers responded to a report about the Bluefield Community Center’s front door being destroyed by a man with a dumbbell, according to the criminal complaint filed by Adams. The suspect was observed on video breaking out the glass door, and leaving the 40-pound dumbbell at the scene.
In his report, Adams said the suspect was behaving in an “erratic fashion” and noted how he “looked directly at the security cameras flipping them off, and pointed to his watch repeatedly.”
The video was posted on social media. Adams received a tip the next day that the suspect was Funari, who lived on Rockbridge Street near the community center.
Adams also said in his complaint that Funari suffered from “numerous mental disorders.”
While being interviewed, Funari said he broke the community center’s door because he wanted to work out, but the center was closed, Adams stated in his report. Funari said he would pay for the damage.
When Funari was asked about the propane tanks he had set up to explode, he “voluntarily admitted he was going to use the tanks to commit suicide,” Adams said.
A bulletproof vest, a set of dumbbells missing a 40-pound dumbbell, clothing the suspect wore during the vandalism and a compound bow were found when Funari’s home was searched, according to the report. The propane tanks were seized.
Funari’s attorney moved Monday to reduce his bond and asked the court approve an evaluation for him. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Cassell said the state did not object to the defense’s motion for an evaluation, but he also spoke about the propane containers rigged as explosives being found in his home, and how this raised concerns.
Wills left Funari’s bond in place, and said the motion to reduce it could be refiled after the evaluation is completed.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.