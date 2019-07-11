PRINCETON — A circuit court judge took a motion under advisement Wednesday to dismiss the case of a Virginia man facing charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse involving female juveniles.
Travis Edward Lambert, 32, of Radford, Va. was arrested in September 2018 and charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian. An investigation began after an anonymous source called the Bluefield, Va., Police Department and stated that Lambert had sexually abused young girls.
The four girls ranged from ages 5 to 10 years when the alleged abuse occurred, according to police reports. There was also a juvenile boy who did not say he had been abused, but said he had witnessed some of the alleged acts.
Detective Sgt./Special Investigator K.L. Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department and the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, took Lambert into custody.
Lambert, who is scheduled for trial in August, was brought Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a decision conference. Attorney Ryan Donovan had made two motions to dismiss the charges against his client. In the first motion, Donovan said that the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had not provided state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) records which indicated that the juveniles’ father could have sexually abused them.
In his ruling, Sadler said the files’ information was “somewhat speculative in itself.” The defense was entitled to know about the files, but Sadler said he was not sure the information would be admissible at trial due to its speculative nature.
The court found no bad faith on the prosecution’s part on failing to obtain the records, and once the defense requested them, the prosecution helped to obtain them, Sadler said. He denied the first motion to dismiss.
“The second motion I think is a lot more substantial on the outcome,” Donovan said later. “The second motion about the procurement of an indictment through false evidence, dismissal is the only thing that the court can do.”
The case could be dismissed without prejudice, meaning the prosecution could place it before the grand jury again, Donovan said.
Donovan said the second motion for dismissal was based on “false evidence” from the detective’s statement to the grand jury that there was conclusive evidence from medical doctors that sexual abuse had occurred.
“In fact, there had been no medical doctor involved. The nurse who did the report found specifically that the examination of one of the victims was normal and that based on the examination, she could neither confirm nor deny that sexual abuse had occurred,” Donovan said. “On another victim she did find evidence that was consistent in her opinion with sexual abuse by someone, not necessarily Mr. Lambert, yet even in that case she stopped short of calling it conclusive, which is what (Detective K.L.) Adams told the grand jury.”
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said there was enough evidence for the grand jury to return an indictment.
“The first motion was based on the allegation that we had failed to turn over exculpatory material, so the judge denied that motion,” Sitler said later. “The second motion to dismiss was premised on the allegation that false or misleading testimony was presented to the grand jury by one the state’s witnesses. The state’s filed a written response. We dispute that any intentional misstatements were made to the jury and assert that there’s ample evidence for the grand jury to return a valid indictment regardless of those inaccuracies. And any inaccuracies were occasioned by misunderstanding. The case was initially investigated by an agency in Bluefield, Va.”
Sadler took the second motion to dismiss under advisement.
