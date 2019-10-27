GREEN VALLEY — Zombies, ghouls, and beasts haunted local bowling lanes with howls of excitement.
Students of the Mercer County JROTC programs enjoyed a spooky day at the 30th Semi-annual Zombie Bowl, at Green Valley Bowling Center on Saturday.
According to SFC Paul Dorsey, JROTC instructor of Montcalm High School, students from all four Mercer County high schools are welcomed to participate. They’re also encouraged to come decked out in their best costumes to add to the fun.
“Once a year every semester since 2004 we take the cadets from all four schools and say come on down to Green Valley and we’ll have some fun,” Dorsey said from under a costume cowboy hat, “The kids work hard in school, they earn it.”
At the festive event students have the chance to win a plethora of prizes based on their costume, their bowling scores, and ticket numbers. The prizes ranged from cash, novelty items, trophies, and more.
Having done this for many years, Dorsey’s main goal is for the students to simply have an enjoyable time. Not only do they have the opportunity to connect with their peers, they can also enjoy time with their JROTC instructors outside of the classroom.
“This helps us build a bond. With JROTC you’re not just one small family you’re one big family,” Princeton High School senior, 1st Cadet Dawson Cline, said, “This brings all the schools together.”
While the student’s costumes showed signs of agony, such as the zombie’s heavy dosing of fake blood, the atmosphere of the event was set by the ear-to-ear grins that each student had. Rather than studying and doing school work the cadets could let loose and enjoy their company outside of the classroom.
Student’s costumes ranged from a ghillie suit, a unicorn, zombies, clowns, and more. Despite being from different schools the students enjoyed their time together and built lasting friendships over costumes and bowling balls.
Though the event is targeted toward current JROTC students, alumni and student’s families are welcome to attend as well.
Montcalm seniors, Major Jacob Lusk and Master Sgt. Kobe Nave, enjoyed the opportunity to relax and have fun with their peers. Nave expressed that the event is an opportunity to network within the JROTC community with their friends who attend other schools in the county.
With the seniors gearing up for their spring graduations the zombie bowl lets them enjoy their last year as a high school students before their next step in life.
