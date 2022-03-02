BLUEFIELD — All Johnny Cash fans in the area should take note because one of the best tribute artists in the business is bringing classic Cash songs to the Granada Theater for the venue’s first musical concert in decades.
Alabama-based singer/musician Gray Sartin’s show, Johnny Cash Now, will take the stage on Friday, March 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The show honors the memory of Cash, one of the icons of American music, by playing songs from the three phases of his career, including hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s.
Sartin honors the memory of Cash by not only playing the songs but also using the vintage style instruments of the original show.
“We try to trigger memories people want to experience again,” Sartin said in his bio.
The singer has had a versatile life, earning a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State and a master’s from Georgia State.
He started performing at the age 5 by appearing in a car commercial, and he started playing guitar at age 10. When he was 19, he won a comedy contest doing an impression of Rodney Dangerfield.
Sartin has been performing professionally as a lead singer and guitar player for 21 years.
In 2011, he created the Johnny Cash Now tribute show and started performing nationwide.
The Johnny Cash Now tribute show will include a tribute to Cash and Waylon Jennings. People will hear the most famous and recognizable songs.
The show is made up of professional musicians from Nashville and has traveled throughout the U.S.
Cash, also known as “The Man in Black,” died in 2003 and was one of the best-selling artists of all time, 90 million records worldwide. He played many genres of music, from country to rock to blues and gospel.
Presented by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp., tickets to the show cost $25 and can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com and can also be purchased in person during movie showtimes at the theater, or at the Movie Scoops Gelato Shop adjacent to the theater Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Granada Theater reopened in August 2021 after a massive renovation project that cost more $3 million. The historic theater, which opened in 1928, had been closed since the late 1970s and once saw performers on stage like Frank Sinatra.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
