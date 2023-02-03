PRINCETON — What do you see for the future of West Virginia?
That is the object of a series of questions which is being asked as part of a questionnaire by the West Virginia New Jobs Coalition.
Coalition coordinator Brandi Reece said, “We’re asking a cross-section of West Virginia residents a series of questions. We started in the southern coalfields and we’re going to go to all areas of the state.”
The survey, she added, does not share respondent information but requires information to take the survey .
“Through the information we obtain, we’ll be able to tell current and potential officials of needs of West Virginia residents. We hope that it will inspire them to accept what the people want,” she said.
The coalition lifts federal programs to bring federal investment into West Virginia. It also focuses on job creation and to offer state residents a choice in from where does the energy West Virginia uses comes.
The questions include: What are the two largest state concerns impacting you and/or loved ones; what WV victory you would like to see within the next year; How are you impacting or planning to effect change toward your concerns; What would an ideal first term look like for a new WV governor; where would you like to see WV in 20 years; what group of people is the most underrepresented in WV; what’s one change you would like to implement in your neighborhood, community or city/town/county; and how well do you feel the government of WV represents you?
To go to the survey, go to envision.newjobswv.org.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
