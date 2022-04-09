PRINCETON — A new addition to the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be bringing her experience and knowledge of the law to bear while serving the county’s residents in court.
Jennifer Polk, who has been the law clerk of Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills, was sworn in Friday as an assistant prosecuting attorney. Judge Wills administered the oath of office.
“You’re going to get a good attorney, Mr. Cochran,” Wills told Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. “You can have her first thing Monday morning.”
“Yes, sir,” Cochran replied.
Polk was a law clerk for Judge Wills during the last six years.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Polk said. “He’s been such a great boss. Everybody over there is just wonderful. We’re like family.”
After begin sworn in, Polk left the courtroom and went down the hall to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“Well, I really enjoyed it, but I thought that when there was an opportunity that came open over here, I thought that I could extend my horizons a little bit; and I really just like to serve the people in Mercer County,” she said. “I think I can make a difference doing this type of work and help people.”
Polk said that she could start by working in magistrate court, and possibly doing abuse and neglect cases before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.
Polk is from Monroe County. She went to Concord University and the Appalachian School of Law, graduating in 2016. She then started her legal career with Judge Wills.
“I think it’s an honorable position, and you can really do a lot of good and help people,” Polk said of her new post.
Cochran said later that the prosecutor’s office has been budgeted for five assistant prosecutors, but has been operating with four for several months.
“I think Jennifer is going to be an excellent addition to our office,” he said. “She’s got a great reputation as far as her knowledge of the law, and she comes highly recommended from Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.”
Cochran recalled seeing the results of Polk’s work when he was working for the law firm Brewster Morhous in Bluefield.
“I’m aware how important law clerks are to their judges,” he said. “Based on my experience, Judge Wills’s decisions have always been spot on, and I think a lot of that is due to the research and knowledge of the law from his clerk. I’ve always been impressed with her knowledge of the law and her writing ability.”
Cochran thanked the Mercer County Commission for helping his office fill the vacancy.
“This vacancy in our office, it’s been challenging based on the amount of money the county commission has previously allocated to the prosecutor’s office’s budget,” Cochran said. “And I’ve recently met with them and stressed how important it is that the prosecutor’s office has attorneys that are experienced and knowledgable and committed to doing this type of legal work because, frankly, there’s not a lot of people who would rather be prosecuting criminals than defending them. The county commission recently allocated additional money to my office to recruit a lawyer and to retain the lawyer that we have on staff at this time.”
“I’m very thankful to the county commissioners for their dedication to the prosecutor’s office,” Cochran said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
