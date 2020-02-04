PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Monday that there was probable cause in the case of a man facing first-degree robbery in the Jan. 25 robbery of a Bluefield store and sent it to the grand jury.
Raymond Reed, 44, originally from Lashmeet, was brought before Magistrate Mike Flanigan for a preliminary hearing. Reed was arrested and charged with the Jan. 25 armed robbery of the Joy Mart on Bluefield Avenue.
Detective Sgt. Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department testified that officers were told that a male suspect came into the store, presented a knife, demanded money from the clerk and fled on foot with some cash. A K-9 unit followed a trail to an Elm Street home, but the scent was then lost.
Police reviewed the store’s security video and saw that the suspect was wearing a “very distinctive” gray Nike hoodie, jeans, grayish black tennis shoes and a ball cap. The suspect had a 4 to 5-inch knife. The video was put on social media, and the following day police received a call from a person who knew the suspect and said that the suspect’s sons had given him the clothes “because he didn’t have anything,” Adams said.
Reed was found hiding in a shower stall at a Talbot Street residence, Adams said. A knife believed to the one used during the robbery was found along with debit cards, and check books taken from his parents and a prescription bottle containing several types of pills. A Jeep Wrangler which had been stolen in Princeton about a month earlier was also found. The Jeep and the other property were returned to their owners.
Magistrate Flanigan ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the grand jury. Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said he planned to present the case to the February session of the Mercer County Grand Jury. Reed was represented by attorney Ruperto Dunapit.
The Joy Mart was robbed Dec. 15, 2019 in a separate incident. The suspects were arrested in that case and court action is pending.
Reed is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
