LINDSIDE — A rising senior at James Monroe High School in Lindside is the only student from this area in the running for a scholarship to West Virginia Wesleyan College valued at $160,000.
Peyton Whitt, son of Garrett and Angel Whitt, is one of the 15 finalists selected statewide after submitting an essay answering the question, “How do you plan, through your education, to improve the state of West Virginia or make an impact here?”
Six criteria will be used to select the winner, and one is an online vote, which can be cast at wvscholar.com. July 31 is the deadline to vote.
Whitt said he wants to major in the college’s physics/engineering duel degree program and be a mechanical engineer.
Part of his essay included how he would use the degree:
“Post-graduation and into my desired career as a mechanical engineer, there are even more opportunities to enhance the condition of West Virginia... My work could ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of machinery used by many workers of West Virginia and the country. I could also play a part in the power industry of West Virginia and give back through the magic of electricity. I could design the next grail of agricultural machinery that would be useful to the many West Virginians involved in agriculture and farming.”
“Wesleyan has always been top of my preferred college list,” Whitt said last week. “I feel it is a school that could help me continue to grow spiritually.”
“Once it was announced that Peyton was a finalist and a public vote would soon begin, we knew that not only would his small community rally behind him 100 percent, but that due to the size of our community it would be difficult to accumulate a large population of votes,” Angel Whitt said. “We accepted and embraced him being the underdog and quickly realized it would take a village.”
Whitt said she grew up in McDowell County and word began to spread there and so did their support.
“It’s not everyday an opportunity like this presents itself to our children around here,” she said. “Witnessing the outpouring of support, not just from here but from all over our country, has been a humbling experience. What started in Monroe County, W.Va. has now spread as far as California and beyond!”
Peyton Whitt is also an athlete who emphasizes the importance of academics.
“Growing up, I had a love and passion for sports,” he said. “Just like every young boy, I had dreams of being the next Peyton Manning, Russell Westbrook or Freddie Freeman. Luckily my parents kept me grounded and instilled in me the importance of excelling academically.”
During last year’s football season, Whitt suffered an injury that helped bring it all into perspective.
“After my sidelining injury last year, and now the threat of canceled athletics, I realize now more than ever how blessed I am to have my academics to fall back on,” he said. “I am undecided about playing football my senior year. I’m continuing to work out and train as though I am playing. As already discussed with my coaches and teammates, I just want to make sure I possess that same fearless mentality I’ve always had before I commit to play.”
Whitt’s academic prowess played a role in being a finalist because the average GPA of the finalists is 3.9, with 11 of the 15 holding a perfect 4.0 GPA. Their academic interests include biology, business, education, English, graphic design, physics, psychology, and social justice.
“This is another incredible cohort of West Virginia Scholar finalists,” said John Waltz, Wesleyan vice president for enrollment management, in recently announcing the finalists. “Their essays reflect a heartfelt passion to help people and the state of West Virginia. These students are leaders who clearly have a desire to impact the world in profound ways.”
Whitt said most of the finalists are from larger, AAA schools, but James Monroe, the community and many others have rallied behind him.
“I love my small community,” he said. “I hope I can make them as proud of me as I am of them.”
To vote, visit the wvscholar.com website and click on vote. Voters will be prompted to provide an email address, and they will receive an email to confirm their vote in order for it to count. Grand prize winner will be announced in early August.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.