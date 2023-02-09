RICHLANDS, Va. — Clinch Valley Health has announced that Kristen Jackson, FNP-C has joined Clinch Valley Health’s team and will be serving pediatric patients at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates.
“We are excited for Kristen to join our pediatrics team,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Kristen grew up in Richlands and has strong connections to the community. Many people will recognize Kristen from Clinch Valley’s ICU department. She has worked as a registered nurse in ICU for more than 11 years. Kristen’s commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare and her ability to connect with the pediatric population will certainly be a valuable addition to our team.”
has an undergraduate degree from Radford University and a graduate degree from Chamberlain University. She is married to her husband Neil, a registered nurse at Clinch Valley Health, and they have two children. She specializes in pediatric infectious diseases, ADD/ADHD evaluation, well child check-ups, asthma and allergies, infant care, child growth and development, immunizations, and childhood obesity management.
