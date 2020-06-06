BLUEFIELD — Shoppers who frequent the JCPenney store at the Mercer Mall near Bluefield can breathe a sigh of relief.
J.C. Penney Company Inc., has announced its first phase of 154 store closures, and the Bluefield-based store is not on the list.
The local store also has now reopened to shoppers, according to a Facebook posting by Mercer Mall.
The J.C. Penney Company Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, the latest in a series of national retailers to file for bankruptcy protection following the coronavirus pandemic.
However, additional store closures are expected in the future.
In a press release, the company said it expects additional phases of store closing sales to begin in the coming weeks.
“As the company remains focused on its Plan for Renewal and driving sustainable, profitable growth, it intends to reduce its store footprint and focus resources on its strongest stores and powerful eCommerce flagship store, jcp.com,” the company statement said. “Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.”
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.
Soltau said JCPenney is a excited to welcome back its customers and associates.
