BLUEFIELD — Big changes are coming to downtown Bluefield.
A contractor will begin mobilizing along the 400 block of the downtown Monday for a multi-phase project that will involve the abatement and demolition of several downtown structures, including the former JC Penney and Montgomery Ward buildings. A rebuild phase will then follow with several options currently being considered, including new retail construction, more parking, food truck offerings and an expanded area for downtown gatherings or concerts.
The project has been several years in the making, and is an initiative of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA). The initial $452,292 award to BEDA for the project came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfield Cleanup program, which allowed for the start of environmental assessments for the existing structures within the 400 block area. All of the buildings scheduled for abatement and demolition are empty, according to BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer.
The project was then advertised for bids. Spencer said Reclaim from Fairmont was the low bidder on the project with a total bid of $1.3 million for both the abatement and demolition of the abandoned structures.
“So we spent several months going after different grants,” Spencer said. “We got $100,000 from the Shott Foundation, so we needed another $850,000. We have now secured that funding thanks to some assistance from the city. So we are ready to start. So on Monday the contractor will start mobilizing. He is going to start bringing in equipment and all.”
While traffic will continue to be able to loop through the downtown, and still park and shop at downtown businesses during the abatement process, there will still be some changes. Spencer said Scott Street, which lies between Bland and Federal Streets beside the former JCPenney building (the structure that also was more recently the Bluefield Wellness Center), will be closed.
That closure will take effect on Monday. Existing downtown businesses will not be impacted by the street closure, Spencer said.
Spencer said the abatement process, which includes the removal of asbestos or any other hazardous materials that may be inside of the abandoned structures, will take 90 to 120 days to complete. Then it will take about 60 days for the temporary removal of utilities on the block, including broadband and water, which must be completed before the demolition can begin.
“It will take 60 days to get the utilities out of the way,” Spencer said. “Then the contractor will mobilize to do demolition.”
With the abatement process taking 90 to 120 days to complete, the demolition work will likely occur during the fall months.
One of the buildings to come down — the old Montgomery Ward building — is an eight-story structure. So some traffic rerouting may be necessary when demolition work begins on it, according to Spencer.
“It’s a Herculean project because we are taking down an eight story building in the middle of the downtown,” Spencer said.
Community meetings will be scheduled in the weeks ahead to help inform citizens and business owners of the project, and to present the design rebuild options to the public.
Once the abatement work and demolitions are completed, the next phase of the project involves the rebuild of the 400 block of the downtown.
Spencer said a local engineering firm that worked with the BEDA on the Brownfield projects, has presented the authority with four options for the rebuild phase.
All four of the options either retain or expand upon the existing Chicory Square while adding parking. Three of the four call for new retail construction in the downtown block.
Spencer said option one keeps the existing Chicory Square intact, adds additional parking and food truck offerings, and calls for the development of new commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
Spencer said the second option would expand parking opportunities in the existing area of Chicory Square while providing an area for food trucks. It too calls for commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
Spencer said option three would add even more parking, and a larger green space while still providing an area for food trucks. It would retain an area for public gatherings or musical performances similar to the existing Chicory Square.
Spencer said option four would add additional parking, but also calls for new retail construction along Scott and Bland Streets, while retaining an area similar to Chicory Square.
“We have not picked an option yet,” Spencer said. “These are just options being considered.”
Public input will be sought on the proposed options, but regardless of which one is ultimately selected, the downtown will be getting an overhaul.
The 400 block rebuild project is in addition to the recently announced facade improvement grant program through BEDA. That project was made possible through a $600,000 grant in Congressional Directed Spending included in the 2022 Omnibus Bill. It allows business owners to be reimbursed up to $15,000 for improvements to the front of their facilities.
“Any business is eligible for that,” Spencer said of the facade improvement program. “So when you start bundling these things together it is the whole downtown. So we are trying to create a new look and are building on the historical value of the downtown while giving it a little bit of a facelift.”
Spencer said all of this work is in addition to the arrival of Intuit in downtown in Bluefield, the re-opening of the Granada Theater and the soon-to-open Raleigh Street Cinemas, and the planned opening this fall of the new Omnis Building Technologies manufacturing plant off of Exit 1 in Bluefield.
Spencer said community meetings on the downtown project will likely begin in July.
“We can do two things,” Spencer said of the upcoming community meetings. “We can update them (citizens and business owners) on the 400 block and get community input on the options we are looking at for the city. We have not yet chosen one of those options. Those are options that are just being considered.”
Regardless of which option is ultimately selected, it will take additional funding to undertake the rebuild phase of the 400 block project. BEDA, which is an independent entity of the city, is eligible for state and federal grant funding. Spencer said the search for local, state and federal funding is already well underway.
“We are not waiting until the demo is done to start seeking funding,’’ he said.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson commented on the project on the city’s Facebook page Friday.
“This noteworthy project, led by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), has been meticulously planned over the course of several years. We extend our sincerest appreciation to Jim Spencer and the BEDA board for their dedicated efforts in bringing us to this significant milestone,” Marson said. “Once the asbestos remediation is successfully concluded, the demolition phase will commence. Anticipated to last for a minimum of 10-12 months, the project represents a vital undertaking for our community. We kindly request your patience and understanding as we diligently work towards the completion of this endeavor. To ensure you are well-informed about any changes in road patterns and clusters, we will consistently provide updates on this platform. Stay tuned for the latest announcements regarding this crucial project.”
