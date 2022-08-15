Weather Alert

...Persistent Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Today May Lead to Flooding... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in Virginia, Alleghany VA, Bland, Botetourt, Craig, Giles and Tazewell. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Low pressure aloft will persist over the area today. Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected, especially through midday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&