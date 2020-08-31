BLUEFIELD, Va. — Homemade barbecue, smoked meatloaf sandwiches and other made-from-scratch cuisine served from a restaurant on wheels keeps bringing regulars back for more while bringing people seeking new food experiences up to its window.
People driving past Dales Chiropractic at Sanders Lane near the historic Sanders House can easily spot It’s The Pits, a food truck serving pulled pork, brisket and pulled chicken barbecue on Tuesdays and Thursdays along with entrees such as the Pulled Pork Taco and a Mac and Cheese Bowl topped with pulled pork, nacho cheese, a choice of barbecue sauce and chives.
A regular customer, Cameron Cole of Bluefield, asked for Alabama White sauce on his taco while another customer drove up and asked about specials such a giant baked potato. Owners Nathaniel Mitchem and his mother, Cheryl Mitcheam, had to tell him it wasn’t available right at the moment. They had sold out of another special, the meatloaf sandwich.
“We did smoked meatloaf sandwiches last Tuesday and it was a huge seller,” Cheryl recalled. “We had it last week, and it was such a huge seller that we brought double on Tuesday and sold out. A lot of people in this area like meatloaf.”
All of the barbecue and entrees are made from scratch, Nathaniel added. This includes all of the sauces and all the side dishes including cole slaw and baked beans.
It’s The Pits opened about three years ago. Nathaniel said they bought their truck down in Florida and drove it from Miami back up to Virginia. There was setback when it broke down near Savannah, Ga. and stayed there about two months until a new engine could be found for it and installed. Then it was remodeled into a new food truck; in a way, the mobile restaurant is as homemade as the food served from it.
“He built this truck,” Cheryl said, adding that the entire process took about a year.
Nathaniel created the food truck’s name, too.
“The name goes with how we started out,” he said, recalling the effort it took to get the business going.
The name It’s The Pits came after some pondering.
“It kind of hit us when we tried to think of a name,” Nathaniel said. “It’s a food truck, so people expect a little quirkiness, something different.”
Joe Dales of Dales Chiropractic offered the lot next door to the practice where the truck could set up, “and it’s been the best decision we’ve made,” Cheryl said.
Besides the homemade food served from the homemade food truck, even the chairs and picnic tables next to the truck are homemade; Cheryl said that her father-in-law, Howard Mitchem, constructed them.
Ever since It’s The Pits started serving at its location behind First Community Bank in Bluefield, Va., it’s picked up regular customers as well as new people who are discovering it for themselves. The food truck is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until it’s sold out.
“Oh, we do,” Cheryl replied when asked if they had a following. “We open at 11 o’clock and the lunch crowd can really get busy until it slows down around 2 or 4, and it picks up when people get off work. I’m surprise how many people haven’t heard of us. We’re on Facebook and Twitter.”
