BLUEFIELD — It’s now official. All 404 people who were tested for COVID-19 at Bluefield State College earlier this month are negative for the virus.
The remaining two test results are in, and both are negative for the virus, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said Tuesday.
“Of the 404 individuals tested at Bluefield State College, all results have been reported to the health department,” Bragg said. “All results that have been reported to the health department have been negative for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. today (Tuesday). All 404 individuals have been contacted by the Mercer County Health Department by phone or mail.”
Another 14 test results, unrelated to the two-day testing program at Bluefield State College, were still pending with the health department Tuesday.
The health department also confirmed Tuesday that another COVID-19 patient in Mercer County has recovered from the virus and is now out of quarantine.
That brings the number of people who have recovered from the virus in Mercer County to 11. Bragg said another two remain in isolation.
