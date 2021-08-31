HURLEY, Va. — Rescue workers in Hurley, Va., wrapped up the task of evacuating residents from Monday’s flash flood that destroyed 20 homes, washed out roads and left remaining residents without power.
But they were waiting Tuesday evening to see what happens with the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department said that everyone but one person had been accounted for in the impacted area in the Guesses Fork community, with between 45 and 50 rescued and taken to a shelter.
“There have been no confirmed fatalities,” he said.
Floodwaters poured through the area from a storm that hit at about 9 a.m. Monday morning, he said, as a separate weather system had moved into the area bringing into the region pockets of heavy downpours.
Breeding said when first-responders arrived on the scene the devastation prompted calls to the Virginia State Police, fire and rescue departments, and the state Office of Emergency Management.
“Twenty homes are no longer on their foundations,” he said. “It’s’ just mud where the houses used to be.”
Many more homes sustained damage.
Breeding said six swift water rescue teams came from across the state and worked all day Monday until darkness forced them to quit, transporting residents who wanted to leave and offering the service to others.
“They resumed operations at 7 a.m. (Tuesday),” he said, working until noon, when rains from Ida started falling heavy enough to possibly pose more danger.
“We have met a goal of going to every house in the Guesses Fork area to give anyone an opportunity to evacuate,” he said, adding the community has 364 addresses.
The shelter is at Grundy Baptist Church, he said.
Students from the community who had gone to school Monday at Hurley high and elementary schools had to be transported to Riverview Elementary School in Grundy and all were placed with their families Monday evening.
The state has sent a team from the Office of Emergency Management to assess the damage as cleanup efforts begin.
“I expect the number of homes that have structural damage will go up,” he said.
Breeding said a swift water crew has remained in the area in case they are needed with the rain expected from Ida. Buchanan County declared a state of emergency because of the possible impact.
A phone line has been set up for family members concerned about relatives in the community who can’t be reached . The number is 276-244-1444.
Donations and clothing can be dropped off at Grundy Baptist Church 24/7.
Southwest Virginia Community College is also collecting donations in the lobby of Buchanan Hall on the main campus, located at 669 Community College Rd.
Items needed:
• Bottled water
• Cleaning products
• Paper Towels
• Baby Supplies: formula, diapers, non-perishable baby food
• Pet Supplies: food, collars, leashes, bowls, carriers
• Flashlights, extra batteries
• Disposable masks
The lobby will be open until 9:30 p.m. on weeknights, and from 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturday.
If staff are not present, you may leave the items in the lobby or contact Campus Police for assistance at 276.964.7221 or 276.964.4357.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
