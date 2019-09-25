BLUEFIELD — A preliminary estimated cost to repair the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield so it can reopen is between $1.5 million and $2 million.
Kerry Stauffer, the city’s engineer, told the city board of directors at its meeting Tuesday night, as well as residents attending, that a replacement bridge would cost at least $6 million.
An inspection report has been reviewed, he said, and the bridge “is in really poor shape. You would not feel comfortable driving across the bridge or see a school bus drive across it.”
Stauffer said the entire bridge needs to be rehabilitated, including replacing floor beams and repairing fatigue, cracks and other issues in the “super structure,” among other issues.
“It is not in good shape,” he said.
The decision to repair or replace is dependent on working with Norfolk Southern (NS) engineers, he said, and that process is under way.
“Chris Bennett is now involved,” he said, referring to the person who is in charge of bridges and structures for NS. “We are in talks with Mr. Bennett. He was in Roanoke recently and came here and saw it.”
Bennett took what he saw and the inspection report back to his engineers, Stauffer said. “We are waiting on him.”
Stauffer said there is also a question of who will pay for repairs or replacement since it is owned jointly by the city and NS.
Although which entity would pay what percentage has never been worked out, judging by the city’s share of responsibility related directly to maintaining the bridge itself (about 20 percent), he said the railroad has a much larger part of the bridge, including the superstructure.
But, he said, nothing can be found in writing to specify the degree of financial liabilities for either one.
The original bridge was constructed in 1941, and the public/private agreement between the city and the railroad dates back to then, with no details other than which entity was responsible for which parts of the bridge, with the city primarily maintaining the decking and walkway.
The city closed the bridge in early June after a state Department of Highways inspection found it to be unsafe.
With the cooperation of NS, a thorough inspection was conducted in early August underneath the bridge and that long report is still being examined by NS as well as the city.
Stauffer said the city and DOH had to obtain the permission of NS to do that inspection.
The Governor’s office is also involved, he said, and a summary of the inspection report has been sent to that office.
“We are seeking help from Gov. (Jim) Justice,” he said, as well as the DOH, to find money for possible rehabilitation.
Although some residents were critical of the slow response by NS, City Attorney Colin Cline said the railroad is examining the issue and “has not refused to do anything yet.”
“We are still working (with NS) trying to come up with a solution,” he said. “At least, for now, we understand it’s a pretty significant engineering problem.”
Cline said everyone is hoping the city, railroad, DOH and Governor’s Office will get together and come up with a solution.
“There’s an enormous problem there and everybody’s working together to come up with a solution,” he said, adding that interactions between Stauffer, the railroad and DOH have been positive. “It’s a complex engineering issue and it’s not going to be solved overnight.”
Working on a course of action is something that Bluefield resident Delores French asked for at the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting.
“We have been here for four months talking, and that’s a long time to talk and not have a vision,” French told the board.”I want to know what our vision is for Grant Street Bridge.”
French said she doesn’t see an option about the bridge because the bridge has to be there, whether it’s repaired or replaced, but she said it should be replaced.
“What is the city’s vision?” she asked. “We keep talking. It’s time to stop talking the talk and start walking the walk. I want to see the bridge repaired or replaced.”
French said a decision must be made.
Since the bridge was closed June 5, many residents of the area impacted have complained and say the closure left them more isolated and forced to use streets in disrepair and it’s more dangerous to reach the city.
Concern was also aired about the danger of longer response time in case of an emergency.
The 320-ft. bridge crosses the railroad tracks, connecting Princeton Avenue and the Wayne and Henry Streets area on the north side of the city.
But it has seen deterioration for many years.
According to the National Bridge Inventory Data website (bridgereports.com), the bridge has been rated “poor” since 2001 and the superstructure has been rated as in serious condition since 2009.
The May 2017 inspection, according to the website, showed the structural and deck geometry appraisals as “basically intolerable requiring a high priority of replacement.”
Cost to replace the bridge was estimated in 2017 at $5 million.
An article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph from 1991 said school buses were banned from using the bridge, but it was repaired in 1992.
A 2015 report showed the average daily traffic as 750 vehicles.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
