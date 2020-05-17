BLUEFIELD, Va. — Roaring ATVs raised dust and splashed through mud Friday as riders returned to the Spearhead Trail after weeks of inactivity mandated by a pandemic.
The Spearhead Trail was closed March 30 for at least 30 days after the Town of Pocahontas declared a state of emergency and asked for a temporary closure because of fears then about out-of-state visitors bringing coronavirus (COVID-19) into the area. Pickup trucks hauling ATVs started becoming a familiar sight again as the trail reopened Friday. One sign of the times is the masks being worn at ATV establishments and guests being urged to maintain social distancing and take other precautions such as using hand sanitizer.
Sunny weather greeted visitors when they arrived at the Trailhead Resort & Adventures near Bluefield, Va. ATV riders started hitting the trail early that morning. Vince “Muddman” Rogers of Muddman Adventures said early Friday afternoon that he had been out riding since about 9:30 a.m., and he was planning to go back out again.
Rogers said he loves the Spearhead Trail and likes how the system in Tazewell County had been groomed for returning riders.
“It was fun before, but now it’s super fun,” he said, adding that when he leads groups to the trail, the Spearhead offers them steep climbs, sharp turns, sand, dust, mud and “the whole gambit.”
“You don’t have to go anywhere but one spot,” Rogers said of the trail’s variety and challenges.
Inside the trading post, new arrivals were signing in and about to head for their cabin. General Manager Caterina Bradley took a few moments to describe how the reopening was proceeding. Many of the cabins had been booked already. The trailhead had been quiet for weeks, but that was changing rapidly.
“It’s been really exciting,” she said. “It’s great. We love it, and we missed the sound of everything.”
Tim and Andrea Clendenin of Mocksville, NC were visiting the Spearhead Trail for the first time.
“Well, I just heard a lot about it and we just use our ATV on our property and stuff, and had never done this or the Hatfield-McCoy Trail,” Tim said. “We started calling and looking and I talked to Caterina, and she said we’re open Friday and with the short notice you can come up, we’ve got a spot. Next weekend, they’re already booked, so we decided to come on up.”
“We’ve been wanting to do this,” Andrea said. “Actually, last month was a big birthday for him. Everything closed down. We were all staying at home, so now we can go out and celebrate his big day.”
At another part of the trailhead, staff member Paula Rider was giving newcomers some operating instructions for their ATVs. Helmets, goggles and other gear waited on neatly-organized shelves for more adventure seekers. Precautions including hand sanitizers and sanitary wipes were ready for use. A sign featuring a cartoon raccoon urged visitors to “stay six paws apart.”
“It’s been busy,” Rider said of the Spearhead Trail’s reopening. “Oh, everybody was ready to go and get their rentals early this morning. Three just came back and I’ve just sent out two more.”
The fact that sunny skies and warm temperatures had returned after a long period of unseasonable cold and wet was helping the mood, too.
“The weather’s been great and everybody’s been enjoying the weather,” Rider added.
A guest from Cleveland, Ohio who declined to give his name was ready to start exploring.
“We’re just grateful they’re open,” he yelled over the engine’s growl. “You have to work really hard to have a bad day on a day like today.”
Vince “Muddman” Rogers and Bob Besley of South Carolina headed out for a quick ride on the trail. A narrow gravel road quickly gave way to a dusty trail winding sharply through a forest getting green with springtime. In moments both ATVs were going down a steep, rocky path that makes the inexperienced think they’re going to fall headlong down the slope. This plunge was followed almost immediately with fording a stream.
Rogers radioed Besley that another ATV was coming their way. Besley paused and the newcomer stopped to speak with the Muddman. They exchanged handshakes and Rogers handed him a sticker for his ATV.
“That sticker’s a badge of honor almost,” Besley explained over the idling engine’s clamor. The Gold & Blue Cabins owned by Brandon Faith sponsors Muddman Adventures, and the stickers Rogers gives to ATV tourists are found on many of the ATVs hitting the Spearhead Trail.
The atmosphere convinced one newcomer that plenty of riders would be heading for the trails to escape long days of avoiding the pandemic.
“I think it’s going to burst right open,” said Tim Clendenin before heading with Andrea to their cabin. “Everybody’s itching. Everybody wants to go out and do something.”
