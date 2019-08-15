BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium has not only been spruced for the upcoming season, football fans will also be treated to a new large video screen and scoreboard.
Charles Ridlehuber, director of Bluefield’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the screen will be installed next week, just in time for the Aug. 30 clash of the two Virginias: Bluefield Beavers vs. Graham G-Men.
Ridlehuber said it’s a “big board,” 22 feet wide and 13 feet tall, and the screen has the capability of showing replays when the right technology is in place.
“The old board was just, well, old and some of the connections and wiring in the scoreboard were really bad,” he said, adding that the 25-second clock had trouble functioning. “I am excited about having a new board.”
Ridlehuber said advertising has already been sold for the video screen, and that the ads will rotate during games. Static sponsorship ads are also being sold to be placed on each side of the screen.
The stadium has been busy, he said, with plenty of work on various projects.
From painting to replacing doors and windows to trimming the shrubbery and striping the parking lot, Ridlehuber said city employees and volunteers have been busy.
New lighting is needed as well and may be on the horizon for 2020.
“I think we are one step closer to the lights being replaced near year,” he said, adding that Mitchell Stadium continues to be the nicest stadium in the region.
City Manager Dane Rideout told the city board about the new scoreboard Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting.
“It’s going to be awesome,” he said. “It’s a beautiful scoreboard.”
Rideout said it is being donated to the city by a local foundation.
He also mentioned the “huge cleanup” at the stadium and said all of this fits in well with the city working with former Del. Marty Gearheart to try to host the Super Six high school football championship tournament games in Mercer County.
Gearheart and members of the Super Six South committee will bid for the games by December for the 2020 championship games, which have been held in Wheeling for the last 20 years.
Gearheart wants to alternate years with Super Six South in Bluefield and Super Six North in Wheeling.
The single A championship game would be played at Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton and the double A and triple A championship games would be played at Mitchell Stadium.
“Bluefield can play for the state championship at home,” Rideout said. “They won’t have to go all the way to Wheeling.”
Those games would be played at a showcase facility.
“Mitchell Stadium is a phenomenal stadium,” Rideout said. “We need to show it off to the state.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
