BLUEFIELD — With neighboring Bluefield’s ready to support their team of choice, the Beaver-Graham game is quite literally, a house divided.
“This game means a lot of pride and a lot of love between both teams,” Bill Horton, life long Bluefield, W.Va. resident, said.
As a Beaver alumnus, Horton is pulling for his former school. Having attended the game since he was 6 years old, the Beaver-Graham head-to-head is a staple in Horton’s life.
“I think it’ll be a really close game,” Horton said, “I think Beaver will throw the ball more than they will run it.”
“This is a big game and it’s a great rivalry,” Bluefield Va. resident Alex Bowman said, “It’s a chance to see and meet people.”
Being an alumnus from Graham, Bowman is pulling for the G-Men. Having followed the game for upwards of 40 years, Bowman and his family always keep an eye and ear on the fireworks that occur on Mitchell Stadium’s field.
“Even if we don’t go to all the games during the season we always go to the Beaver-Graham game,” Bowman said.
With the two schools being so close to one another, the rivalry and camaraderie are both very high. With some players even being the friends, the clash adds to the friendly competition between the two teams.
As for the close proximity of the teams and fans, “The schools are almost in seeing distance from one another,” Horton said.
“This gives them something to brag about and look forward to,” Bowman said, “A lot of them are probably friends.”
As for game predictions, Horton is predicting that Beaver will win. Bowman, a G-Men supporter, is predicting that Graham will win 20 to 15.
Carl Janutolo, a 1958 Beaver alumnus, is predicting that Beaver will win 28 to 21. Others refrained from predicting the game results, as it may bring on bad luck.
Though the game brings out the rivalry between neighbors, this year’s competition is a bit different than the rest. While the competition is still alive, the rivalry has evolved this year in memorial of passed Beaver football player, Tony Webster.
“Tony Webster has changed the dynamic of the entire rivalry,” Savannah Carabin, New Graham Pharmacy marketing director, said, “This year feels more like a camaraderie.”
To honor Webster, a presentation will be made during the game, according to Beaver principal Mike Collins. Also, Governor Jim Justice will also be in attendance to honor Webster and support the community.
