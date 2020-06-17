RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday he is proposing June 19 as a permanent paid state holiday to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States.
Celebrated already as Juneteenth by proclamation, the action to make it a paid state holiday will “formalize the observance,” he said.
Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery, marking the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.
Texas is currently the only state that recognizes the date as a paid holiday so Virginia would be the second state to do so.
Northam said Americans celebrated independence from England on July 4, 1776, but African-Americans in this country were not independent – were enslaved and not included in that celebration.
June 19, 1865 was a day that “finally shut the door on the enslavement of African-American people,” he said.
“Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another,” he said. “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us. It mattered then because it marked the end of slavery in this country, and it matters now because it says to black communities, this is not just your history—this is everyone’s shared history, and we will celebrate it together. This is a step toward the commonwealth we want to be as we go forward.”
Northam said he will start Friday giving state employees a paid holiday and he will propose legislation to make the state holiday permanent. He said he will also urge local governments to do the same.
“State holidays are a statement of dates we think are important to all people,” said Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn, who was on hand for the announcement. “Making Juneteenth a state holiday raises its significance and will help educate Virginians on the meaning of Juneteenth in the history of our country and our Commonwealth.”
“After years of work by many people, there is momentum and will to truly change our systems to make them more equitable to African-American people,” said state Sen. Mamie Locke. “A state holiday commemorating the day Black people learned they were free helps ensure that all Virginians learn about, and value, how significant that event was in the history of this country.”
Also participating in Northam’s press conference was performing artist Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native.
“My ancestors arrived not far from here as slaves,” he said. “They sacrificed their lives so I can stand here today and use my voice and say, yes, we can do better.”
Williams said it the holiday “makes sense” because Juneteenth has “been overlooked (by the country) for so long.”
“This is a big display of progress and I am grateful for Virginia for leading the way,” he said. “From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They are dancing in celebration because their lives are acknowledged.”
The nation is seeing an “entirely new generation of leaders emerging and they are potent,” he said, pointing out that the millennials and gen zers “will figure this out.”
“This is a new generation that is speaking up and staring down,” he said. “There is no looking back. We are looking in one direction: forward.”
Williams said he has seen solidarity with people from all walks of life supporting their “black brothers and sisters.”
“This is our America,” he said. “It’s everybody’s America.”
