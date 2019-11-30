BLUEFIELD — Thanksgiving has been celebrated, but the march toward another holiday started Friday when shoppers headed for the stores for some bargains and bonding with family and friends.
The Mercer Mall was busy as people wandered the concourse with filled shopping bags, visited the stores, checked out the wares of holiday vendors or had lunch in the food court. Near a play area, Cindy Carlin of Matoaka and her daughter, Tandi Card of South Carolina, watched while some of the family’s children played. Carlin said shopping the day after Thanksgiving was a family tradition.
“Yes,” Carlin said. “Well, she’s from out of town and this is when the family comes in from South Carolina.”
“I grew up here,” Card added. “We’ve done this for years, ever since back when I was in high school.”
In another part of the mall, Jill Walls of Princeton was walking down the mall with members of her family. Everybody was carrying shopping bags. She said shopping the day after Thanksgiving was a family event, mainly with her sisters.
“Both,” Lindsey Ludden of Fredericksburg, Va. stated. “It’s bargains and bonding.”
The kickoff of the Christmas shopping season coincided with another season which focuses on a different sort of hunting. Elizabeth Foster of Wytheville, Va., said going shopping on Black Friday was a family tradition, but it came along with another family tradition.
“It’s deer season,” she said. “The guys go to the woods, the girls go out shopping.”
For other people, Black Friday was a good reason to go out and wander around even if they were not shopping for anything in particular. One Princeton family which declined to give their names said they were driving by when they decided to stop and look around. Other visitors were relaxing while other members of their families looked for bargains and presents to fill Christmas wish lists.
“I guess just to do it,” Brandon Flinchum of Lashmeet said when asked why he decided to go out Friday.
