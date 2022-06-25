Isaac Preston is a Bluefield native whose main goal is to create art people enjoy and to make use of all the garbage he can use.
Preston is a graduate of Bluefield High School (BHS) who now creates art at the Gary Bowling House of Art.
“It’s been something I’ve always done,” said Preston. “My project in high school was garbage art.”
Although Preston has always been doing art, he did not realize it was something he wanted to pursue as a career until after college.
“I went to WVU (West Virginia University) for geology and graduated with a degree in it in 2009,” said Preston. “I was going back to school because I loved rocks, but I left school and didn’t pursue geology, I pursued this instead.”
“After college, I started doing open mic stuff and all that, and through that, I found the House of Art.”
Preston may have found the House of Art through open mic nights and things of that nature, but he was already familiar with the building because he went to school there when it was still Ramsey Elementary School.
“I remember being really little running around this place,” said Preston.
Preston first started doing art at the House of Art by painting, but he eventually moved into sculpting.
“Once I realized that this was what I wanted to do two years after college, I started collecting different things here and there.”
Preston said the amount of trash people have amazed him which is what got him interested in turning things thrown out into art.
“I was really concerned overall about how we have so much garbage, and yet, all we have nothing to show for it except wastelands,” he said.
Everything found in Preston’s studio was something that was going to be thrown away. Supplies also come from places like Sam’s Club, and Bluefield State College.
“I work at Sam’s Club, and if it hadn’t been for them, I wouldn’t have a lot of what I have in my studio today,” said Preston.
He added, “Bluefield State donates a lot to us as well. There are actually a ton of old computers they gave us that I am planning on taking a part soon to use for some sculptures.”
When Preston moved into sculpting, he found his love for using wire as his main tool.
“It started with the first TV I took apart and finding the wires in it, and I realized I could make sculptures with it,” he said.
Preston’s specialty sculptures are the wire trees that he makes, and he says the work is “something unique.”
“I tried to grow a bonsai tree when I was in college, but it didn’t work,” said Preston “I thought I could try to build one with copper wire instead.”
He also added, “I started with wire trees, and then, I went to different sculptures here and there. I was pretty sure I couldn’t kill that kind of tree, so that’s where my sculptures really exploded.”
Preston is a husband and father of three, and while he does his own art, he works a lot with his wife.
“My wife and I are Rainbow Art Farms, so at our home, we have an urban farming type of thing going on,” he said.
Preston and his wife want to be able to eventually pursue their art full time, so they are working on making their farm sustainable in order to teach others how to “make a lot from a little.”
“We are going to make the farm as sustainable as possible by growing our own for, and we just want to show people ways of making something of their little place when you don’t have acres to work with,” said Preston.
For now Preston mostly collaborates with his wife doing jewelry and things of that nature which they sell at several locations including their Etsy page RainbowArtFarm. Other locations include the Gary Bowling House of Art, Riff Raff Arts Collective, and local street fairs.
Preston also does some collaborations with other artists, but they mostly just donate him things rather than creating anything with him.
“A lot of other artists have given me what I have to work with here,” he said
Preston said art is for everyone, and that everyone is creative in their own way, which is why his favorite part about being in the art community is teaching workshops.
“I get to work with kids and young adults that think they aren’t creative and getting them to try something is great,” said Preston. “Seeing that ‘aha’ moment, that spark, that realization that they can create, that’s what makes it worth it for me.”
Preston also added to his love for workshops and helping people find their creative sides by saying that he feels he is different from other artists in saying that he “has no secrets.”
“Art is to be shared,” he said. “I will teach anyone my tips and tricks to creating because i just want to pass it on to as many people as I can.
He added, “I can create all the time no problem, but the real meat of it is passing that on to others.”
Preston loves helping people, and he feels that he can reach a lot of people through his art. He says that he is not sure what his art brings to the area, but that he was always doing it to make people happy.
“The ta-dahs and huzzahs are nice, but if nobody buys a single piece of my work after that, I’m just going to keep doing it because I was never in it for the money,” he said.
Preston also added, “I feel good doing it, and I know that I can help others feel good by doing it.”
Preston said that art is what we make it because he defines art as “personification of the chaos within the soul.”
“There are lots of fun things bubbling in this little human shell of mine, and when I can create, it’s just a little expression of my soul as cheesy as that sounds,” he said. “It is a way to present images of myself that is otherwise unexplainable in words.”
Preston also felt that art was a good way to escape the real world problems we all deal with everyday.
Many artists choose to go to bigger places to get their art more recognition, but Preston decided to stay here because he felt that Bluefield was home.
“If you can’t make a life out of something where you are at, it doesn’t matter where you’re at because you will never be satisfied,” he said.
Preston is also a big advocate for self-care and the idea of making sure you are meeting your needs. He urges people to allow themselves permission to take breaks.
“This has been a big journey for me as far as understanding self-help and just understanding who I am and my part in this whole thing we call life,” he said.
This “self-help” mindset bleeds into his process of creating as well because he feels that pushing to finish things that you are not really enjoying anymore is not doing anyone any good.
“A lot of things I’ll start on, and then they just kind of sit in the corner somewhere, and then I eventually come back to it,” said Preston. “If you force yourself to do something, then you will end up creating something you are going to hate.”
He insists that it is OK to be kind to yourself and take breaks every once in a while.
Preston does not only do sculpting, and things like that within the art community, but also helps elsewhere.
“I work with Planet Xtreme Teen Center’s theater a lot too,” he said.” The last show we did was ‘Tom Sawyer’ and it was great.”
Preston and his family sold items at the Princeton Street Fair recently and plans to continue working and creating to give people more art to enjoy.
“It won’t bother me if people don’t buy anything, but I think they should come see the House of Art and admire everything here.”
People are able to see Preston’s art on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. by appointment at the House of Art, or Monday through Saturday at the Riff Raff Arts Collective.
