By CHANNING RUCKS
CNHI News Service
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa resident took advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he appeared on arecent airing of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune, winning more than $86,000.
Cory Houser has been a huge fan of game shows his entire life.
As a child, while other kids were dressing as skeletons and superheroes for Halloween, Houser was going door-to-door dressed as Pat Sajak, Alex Trebek, and even the iconic wheel from Wheel of Fortune.
“I watched Wheel of Fortune quite a bit growing up and was a huge fan,” Houser says. “I would try and host [Wheel of Fortune] and Jeopardy for my classmates in kindergarten.”
Houser was so obsessed with game shows that one year for his birthday, his parents even gave him personalized business cards that read “Your Game Show Host, Cory Brian Houser,” which he proudly handed out to his friends.
“I’ve been a fan of the show for many, many years,” Houser says. “I don’t know what finally changed my mind, but I decided to get up the gumption to actually apply and to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.”
Houser’s journey to appear as a contestant on the show started back in 2022. Houser says he’s still “awestruck” by the whole story.
“The whole journey started back in November, just applying for the show, getting a call a month later for an audition, and then having to wait until they call you back, because you don’t know if you’re selected as a contestant until they send you an email saying that ‘Hey, we have a tape date for you.’”
The audition process was all worth it in the end, when Houser and his wife, Lara, found themselves in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 26 so that Houser could compete on the show. The show aired Wednesday
“There’s no amount of preparation…there’s not like a book of phrases that you can go and study or there’s not a book you can check out from the library that has a list of all the things. There’s so many different categories, and obviously you’ve got quirky ones like the ‘before and after,’ which is my favorite,” Houser says. “There’s none of these things you can really study for. It’s just the stuff you pick up all over your lifetime.”
Although Houser says that most of the show is impossible to study for, he did practice using puzzle books modeled after the show’s notoriously tricky bonus round.
“While we were in the airport, while we were in our hotel over in Los Angeles, I was going through these books and practicing them. And the only way you can truly practice is you have to time yourself, because you only get 10 seconds up there [for the bonus round] … So I was trying to time myself for each puzzle and see how quick I could get it. That helped me get some more confidence right before the tape day.
“The only thing I could control was calling the right letters of the puzzle board. The wheel was going to be the wheel. Fortunately, I had a bunch of good spins and I didn’t hit any bad spaces during my turns, so I was focused on the puzzle board.”
After winning the main portion of the show, Houser advanced to the bonus round, famous for big prizes and notoriously difficult puzzles. With only 10 seconds to solve his puzzle, Houser had no way of knowing what he was going to be facing.
“Pat [Sajak, co-host of Wheel of Fortune] says ‘All right, here’s your R, S, T, L, N and E. They start coming up, and as soon as Vanna [White, co-host of Wheel of Fortune] touches the last letter, I knew what the puzzle was…I knew the answer, and you can see it, as they put me on screen in the lower right hand corner. I’ve got a smile on my face because I knew what it was,” Houser says.
Houser successfully solved the bonus round puzzle, which was “A nice view from the top,” and then eagerly checked to see what he’d won.
“I turned to see what was in the envelope, and it was the beautiful red Ford GT Mustang convertible,” Houser says.
All in all, Houser came away from his winning night with a grand total of $86,165 in cash and prizes, including the convertible and a trip to Barbados. He says that winning the prizes was incredible, but that some of the best moments of the night came from the personal connections he made.
Houser carried with him one of the business cards his parents gave him for his birthday when he was a child.
“My parents still had some in mint condition, and they gave me one before I went on the show, and I carried it with me for good luck. I showed it to Pat, and I told him how big of a fan I was of his, and I asked him if he could sign it, and he did.”
