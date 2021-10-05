WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans Monday for a major manufacturing operation in Wythe County that will employ up to 2,500 people and produce 60 billion medical gloves a year.
Northam said the state has committed $8.5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the Progress Park in Wytheville where the manufacturing plant will be located. As a direct result of the state’s investments, Northam said Blue Star NBR, LLC and Blue Star-AGI, Inc., a joint venture between Blue Star Manufacturing and American Glove Innovations (AGI), have committed to invest $714.1 million to establish an advanced, one-of-a-kind nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) manufacturing facility and nitrile glove production operation in the Progress Park.
Northam said the facilities are expected to occupy more than 200 acres, and have the potential to triple in size in future phases and incorporate multiple and contiguous large-scale vertically integrated production. The project would return the manufacturing of key personal protective equipment (PPE) onshore to the United States from Asia, after global supply chains were disrupted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office said in its announcement.
Northam said the investment represents the largest job creation effort in Southwest Virginia in a generation.
“These investments are leading to the largest job creation commitment Southwest Virginia has seen in a generation, and it’s a game-changer for the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a prepared statement. “This is about investing to bring jobs back to the United States from overseas, and doing it right here in rural America. We can all be proud the Commonwealth’s investment is bringing these jobs back to America at this unique manufacturing campus. This can be transformational for all of Southwest Virginia.”
Northam said the company projects to employ 2,500 people and produce up to 60 billion medical gloves a year.
The Commonwealth’s investments will include $3 million to expand the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Plant, $1.5 million to extend public sewer infrastructure, and $4 million to build a water tank serving all of Progress Park. The water tank and plant upgrades will also serve the surrounding community in Wythe County. Northam said the infrastructure upgrades will make the Progress Park more competitive for attracting a variety of other manufacturing projects in the future.
Virginia successfully competed with Tennessee and Texas for the project.
Blue Star-AGI is breaking ground on the world’s most innovative, advanced, eco-conscious, efficient, automated, AI-driven, and vertically integrated nitrile glove manufacturing facilities, the governor’s office said. The facilities would all be located on the same campus, which would optimize cost of goods, reduce freight, improve logistics, and accelerate overall speed to market.
Blue Star NBR produces nitrile butadiene rubber, an oil-resistant synthetic rubber made from a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. The first NBR facility in Wythe County is expected to have an annual capacity of approximately 90,000 metric tons, which can support the production of up to 11 billion gloves annually, according to Northam’s office.
“It comes with great pleasure and an even greater sense of responsibility to bring critical medical supply manufacturing back to the U.S.,” Blue Star NBR Founder Ken Mosher said in a press release. “I am proud to have been an integral part of the pioneering American team that invented the nitrile exam glove back in 1990, as well as helping to establish the disposable glove market. The domestic glove industry moved to Asia and we are now perfectly positioned in a fully vertical partnership with American Glove Innovations to have things come full-circle and provide a boost to domestic manufacturing employment. We would like to thank the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Commonwealth of Virginia for their incredible support of this project.”
“American Glove Innovations is thrilled to be partnering with Blue Star to create the world’s most innovative, fully integrated facility to provide Americans with what they rightfully deserve and what is much needed throughout the pandemic and far into the future,” Blue Star-AGI Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Jason added in a press release. “We felt that there was a very timely opportunity to not be dependent on the whims of Asia when we have right here, in America, all the skills, capabilities, and intelligence to be market leading, self-sufficient, and highly competitive. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Governor Ralph Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Wythe County, the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission, whose unrelenting support helped bring this incredible, game-changing, and very exciting operation to fruition.”
“The arrival of Blue Star NBR, LLC and Blue Star AGI in Progress Park is tremendous news for the region,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said. “By creating nearly 2,500 manufacturing jobs and investing over $714 million, it will provide opportunity for our citizens, economic growth for local communities, and tax revenues to support public services. This is a significant achievement for the people of Wythe County.”
“This major project will bring nearly 2,500 jobs to Wythe County and will be a major boost for the local economy,” U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner, D-Va., said. “I’m proud that investing in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure has allowed us to bring jobs back to America and compete at a global level in the manufacturing industry.”
“I am incredibly proud of the steps the Commonwealth has taken in recent years to make this project a reality,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., added. “Not only will this investment promote economic development in Wythe County, but it will also support our pandemic response with the production of critically needed American-made medical supplies.”
The focus of the company will be predominantly on the North American market. It will produce for distributors and large end users in the health care, government, retail, and hospitality sectors, according to Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
“This project demonstrates how important infrastructure is to attracting and retaining companies,” s Ball said. “I want to thank Blue Star NBR and Blue Star-AGI for this significant job creating commitment and the many partners from the state, regional, and local levels who worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.”
Demand for nitrile gloves is currently at an all-time high due to disruptions in the supply chain from COVID-19 outbreaks, long delivery times, ocean transportation risks, tariffs, and other challenges, the governor’s office said.
The nitrile glove market is expected to grow 9 percent annually through 2027.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Wythe County, the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County, Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for the Commonwealth, Northam said.
