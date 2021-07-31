PRINCETON — Investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday that a woman who was struck during a July 22 accident in the parking lot of the Walmart off Greasy Ridge Road near Princeton had passed away.
Coleen Farley, age unavailable, of Mercer County had passed away, Lt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
The incident occurred about 3:58 p.m. July 22 outside the Walmart off Greasy Ridge Road near Princeton. A Chevy Silverado pickup truck hit a motorized shopping scooter being used by Farley, Deputy J.P. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said then. The scooter was hit near one of the store’s entrances.
Ruble said later that the pickup truck’s driver was a man in his late 80s. The case remained under investigation, and the investigating officer could take what he has to the prosecuting attorney about possible charges.
The Princeton Rescue Squad transported Farley to a local hospital after the accident. The case was still under investigation Friday.
Ruble said his agency mainly deals with criminal acts that occur on private parking lots such as reckless driving and DUI. Deputies do not enforce parking on private lots.
Motorists should be especially cautious when they are driving in parking lots, Ruble said.
“We advise people to be extra cautious on parking lots,” he said. “You do have people coming in and out of stores, coming in and out of vehicles, just be overly cautious and watch for pedestrians. We’re seeing a lot more motorized wheelchairs and shopping carts and things like those. Just beware of those.”
