BLUEFIELD — An investigation was underway Friday after a Mercer County woman who was reported missing that morning was found deceased.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for information Friday morning to help locate Linda Sue Simpson, 75.
Simpson’s last known location about 9:54 a.m. Thursday was her residence on Sandlick Road in the Bluefield area, according to Lt. Steven A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
It was believed that Simpson left her residence on foot towards an unknown location, Sommers said when the public was asked for information. It was not known where she may have been heading.
The Mercer County 911 Center informed local law enforcement agencies about 1:51 p.m. that the BOLO (be on the lookout) alert had been canceled.
Sommers said after the BOLO had been canceled that Simpson had been found deceased, and that the case was under investigation. She was found about 1:30 p.m. on her property.
Additional details were not immediately available, and the investigation was continuing.
