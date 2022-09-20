BLUEFIELD — An investigation continued Monday into a shooting late Saturday evening on Fairfax Street in Bluefield.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. when a male subject was shot once in the chest, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department. The shooting occurred after an argument.
The male victim, whose name was not released Monday, was flown by Medflight helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center where he was expected to recover.
Adams said there was a suspect, and that the investigation was continuing.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.