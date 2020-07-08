PRINCETON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two fires that occurred at the same church in Princeton.
The first fire at the New Beginnings Praise and Worship Center, located at 5250 Cheesy Creek Road, was on June 6. The second fire at the same location occurred on June 24, according to Timothy Rock, a public information specialist for the fire marshal’s office in Charleston.
The church was not occupied at the time of the two fires. It is believed to be a total loss.
Rock said investigators have ruled that the fires were undetermined in cause, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the two fires are asked to call the W.Va. State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.
There is a reward of up to $5,000 if the information leads to an arson arrest and conviction.
“Obviously, we just want information from the public if they know anything about the fires,” Rock said.
Rock didn’t know if the church had an active congregation, or if they planned to rebuild.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
