PRINCETON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two fires at a Princeton church.
The first fire at the New Beginnings Praise and Worship Center, located at 5250 Cheesy Creek Road, was on June 6. The second fire at the same location occurred on June 24, according to a press release from the fire marshal’s office.
Timothy Rock, a public information specialist for the fire marshal’s office, said investigators have ruled that the fires were undetermined in cause, but the investigation is still ongoing.
If anyone has any information about these fires, they are encouraged to call the W.Va. State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.
There is a reward of up to $5,000.00 if the information leads to an arson arrest and conviction.
